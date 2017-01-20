FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Schlumberger sees oil prices fluctuating at current levels for next several months
January 20, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Schlumberger sees oil prices fluctuating at current levels for next several months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Nv -

* Says continue to experience payment delays from some customers - conf call

* CEO says "business environment is becoming unsustainable for us" - conf call

* CEO says activity is Asia seem to have bottomed out and expect a slow recovery to start in the coming quarter - conf call

* CEO says over the next several months, oil prices are expected to fluctuate around current levels - conf call

* Says first quarter will be a low for the Cameron Group in both revenue and margin partly due to reduced backlog - conf call Further company coverage:

