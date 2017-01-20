FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Schlumberger NV Q4 EPS $0.27 excluding charges
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Schlumberger NV Q4 EPS $0.27 excluding charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV :

* Schlumberger NV - fourth-quarter earnings per share, excluding charges was $0.27

* Q4 revenue $7.11 billion

* Schlumberger NV - fourth-quarter gaap loss per share, including charges of $0.42 per share, was $0.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $7.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capex (excluding multiclient and spm investments) is expected to be $2.2 billion for 2017

* Schlumberger - qtrly pretax operating margin 11.4 pct versus 16.6 pct last year

* Schlumberger - Q4 sequential revenue growth of 1 pct was driven by strong activity in the Middle East and North America

* Schlumberger - "we are making further adjustments to our global support structure and facilities footprint to align our resources to the shape of the recovery"

* Schlumberger - maintain constructive view of oil markets, as tightening of supply and demand balance continued in Q4, as seen by steady draw in OECD stocks

* Schlumberger NV - recorded $536 million in restructuring charges in Q4

* Schlumberger - recorded $139 million of pretax charges relating to the Cameron acquisition and a currency devaluation loss in Egypt in Q4

* Schlumberger NV - expect the 2017 recovery in the international markets to start off "more slowly" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

