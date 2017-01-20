FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Bonava sells Tobaksmonopolet 3 in Södermalm district for SEK 230 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bonava sells Tobaksmonopolet 3 in Södermalm district for SEK 230 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bonava AB (publ) :

* Is selling Tobaksmonopolet 3 property in Södermalm district of Stockholm to CA Fastigheter and Panorama Bostad

* Sale price is 230 million Swedish crowns ($25 million) plus a maximum supplementary purchase consideration of 125 million crowns to be paid subject to new detailed development plan gaining legal force

* Sale will initially generate revenue of 230 million crowns that will be recognized in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9376 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.