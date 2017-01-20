BRIEF-Bonava sells Tobaksmonopolet 3 in Södermalm district for SEK 230 mln

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bonava AB (publ) :

* Is selling Tobaksmonopolet 3 property in Södermalm district of Stockholm to CA Fastigheter and Panorama Bostad

* Sale price is 230 million Swedish crowns ($25 million) plus a maximum supplementary purchase consideration of 125 million crowns to be paid subject to new detailed development plan gaining legal force

* Sale will initially generate revenue of 230 million crowns that will be recognized in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9376 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)