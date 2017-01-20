BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy says entered into privately negotiated purchase and exchange agreements

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp :

* Chesapeake Energy - as of January 19, 2017, entered into privately negotiated purchase and exchange agreements - sec filing

* Chesapeake Energy -to issue an aggregate of 18.8 million shares of the company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share

* Chesapeake Energy -agreed to issue shares in exchange for 150,948 shares of 5.00 pct cumulative convertible preferred stock

* Agreed to issue shares in exchange for 95,600 shares of 5.75 pct cumulative convertible preferred stock

* Agreed to issue shares in exchange for 82,429 shares of 5.75 pct cumulative convertible preferred stock (series a) Source text - bit.ly/2iJ99iC Further company coverage: