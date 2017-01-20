BRIEF-AT&T says to record $1 bln pre-tax loss in Q4

Jan 20 (Reuters) - At&T Inc :

* AT&T Inc -for quarter ended dec 31, 2016, expect to record noncash, pre-tax loss of approximately $1.0 billion

* Fourth-Quarter 2016 results include approximately 700,000 of 2G deactivations, about 50,000 of which were postpaid

* AT&T Inc - "have discontinued service on virtually all of our 2G cell sites"

* $1 billion noncash, pre-tax loss will not affect segment operating results or margins

* At Dec. 31, 2016, had about 2.3 million remaining total 2G subscribers and non-voice phone connections, of which about 100,000 were postpaid

* AT&T Inc sees more than 1.2 million wireless net adds in mexico for fourth-quarter 2016

* AT&T Inc - pre-tax loss is related to annual remeasurement of pension and postemployment benefit plans Source text: (bit.ly/2jGHZbV) Further company coverage: