BRIEF-AIG partners with Berkshire Hathaway unit on reinsurance agreement

Jan 20 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc :
* AIG Partners with Berkshire Hathaway unit on reinsurance agreement
* American International Group Inc - cedes 80pct of reserve risk on substantially all U.S. Commercial long-tail exposures for accident years 2015 and prior
* American International Group - consideration for agreement is $9.8 billion payable by June 30, 2017, with interest at 4pct per annum from January 1, 2016 to date of payment
* American International Group Inc - maintains control of claims handling and commitment to serving our customers
* American International Group Inc - agreement will be accounted for in Q1 of 2017 as a retroactive reinsurance agreement
* AIG - Nico is assuming 80% of net losses, net allocated loss adjustment expenses on subject reserves in excess of first $25 billion
* Aig - entered into binding term sheet for an adverse development reinsurance agreement, with national indemnity company
* AIG currently expects a material prior year adverse development charge in Q4
* AIG - aig will retain sole authority to handle and resolve claims, and nico has various access, association and consultation rights
* AIG - consideration paid to nico will be placed into collateral trust account as security for NICO'S claim payment obligations to AIG operating subsidiaries
* Berkshire Hathaway will provide a parental guarantee to secure obligations of nico under agreement