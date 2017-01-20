FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-AIG partners with Berkshire Hathaway unit on reinsurance agreement
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-AIG partners with Berkshire Hathaway unit on reinsurance agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc :

* AIG Partners with Berkshire Hathaway unit on reinsurance agreement

* American International Group Inc - cedes 80pct of reserve risk on substantially all U.S. Commercial long-tail exposures for accident years 2015 and prior

* American International Group - consideration for agreement is $9.8 billion payable by June 30, 2017, with interest at 4pct per annum from January 1, 2016 to date of payment

* American International Group Inc - maintains control of claims handling and commitment to serving our customers

* American International Group Inc - agreement will be accounted for in Q1 of 2017 as a retroactive reinsurance agreement

* AIG - Nico is assuming 80% of net losses, net allocated loss adjustment expenses on subject reserves in excess of first $25 billion

* Aig - entered into binding term sheet for an adverse development reinsurance agreement, with national indemnity company

* AIG currently expects a material prior year adverse development charge in Q4

* AIG - aig will retain sole authority to handle and resolve claims, and nico has various access, association and consultation rights

* AIG - consideration paid to nico will be placed into collateral trust account as security for NICO'S claim payment obligations to AIG operating subsidiaries

* Berkshire Hathaway will provide a parental guarantee to secure obligations of nico under agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

