7 months ago
BRIEF-Ford expects to record a pre-tax remeasurement loss of about $3.0 bln
January 20, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ford expects to record a pre-tax remeasurement loss of about $3.0 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co :

* Ford -for year ended December 31, 2016, expect to record a pre-tax remeasurement loss of approximately $3.0 billion related to our pension plans and opeb plans

* Ford Motor Co- continue to expect to meet guidance of about $10.2 billion for total company adjusted pre-tax profit in 2016

* Ford Motor Co - because remeasurement loss is a special item, it will not impact 2016 total company adjusted pre-tax profit or adjusted earnings per share

* Ford Motor Co- on an after-tax basis, remeasurement loss will reduce full-year net income by about $2.0 billion in 2016

* Ford -including impact of remeasurement loss, expect underfunded status at 2016 end for pension plans and opeb plans to be about $8.9 billion and $5.9 billion, respectively Source text: (bit.ly/2k82QBw) Further company coverage:

