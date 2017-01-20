FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-NRG Energy Inc announces it will reprice its $1.9 billion term loan B due June 2023
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-NRG Energy Inc announces it will reprice its $1.9 billion term loan B due June 2023

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc

* Nrg Energy Inc - announces it will reprice its $1.9 billion term loan B due June 2023

* NRG Energy Inc says transaction is leverage neutral and enhances free cash flow before growth via annual cash interest savings

* NRG Energy Inc says transaction will reduce interest rate margin on term loan by 50 basis points to libor +225 basis points

* NRG Energy Inc says expects interest savings over remaining life of loan to total approximately $60 million

* NRG Energy Inc says expected interest savings in 2017 are estimated to be approximately $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.