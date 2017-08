Jan 20 (Reuters) - Heng Tai Consumables Group Ltd

* Vendor and purchaser entered into disposal agreement

* Deal for consideration in sum of HK$200 million

* Expected that company will record a gain from disposal of approximately HK$35 million

* Vendor is HT Jenco International (Holdings); purchaser is Cheung Wai Ming

* Vendor is HT Jenco International (Holdings); purchaser is Cheung Wai Ming

* Deal for sale shares: entire issued share capital of target company Sino Combo International