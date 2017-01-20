FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schlumberger says don't expect "dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets
January 20, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Schlumberger says don't expect "dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Nv -

* CEO says don't expect "a dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets - conf call

* CEO says sees floor in activity in Sub-Saharan Africa, expects recovery process to start in the coming quarters - conf call

* CEO says in offshore, unsustainable business environment will either lead to recovering service pricing or narrowing of service offering

* CEO says expect to see growth in global oil stocks accelerate towards Q1-end- conf call Further company coverage:

