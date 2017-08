Jan 20 (Reuters) - Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Rexahn pharmaceuticals - announced update on safety and efficacy of rx-3117 in an ongoing phase IIa clinical trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer

* Says initial readout of first stage of phase IB/IIa study of rx-3117 is expected Q2/Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: