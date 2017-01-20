FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tile Shop Holdings on Jan. 19, 2017, U.S. District court issued order preliminarily approving stipulation of settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Tile Shop Holdings Inc :

* Tile Shop Holdings Inc - on Jan 19, 2017, u.s. District court issued order preliminarily approving stipulation of settlement - sec filing

* Tile Shop Holdings Inc - stipulation of settlement was entered on January 13, 2017 between company, other defendants and plaintiffs - sec filing

* Settlement amount is $9.5 million, to be used to pay claims of all authorized claimants and certain other fees and expenses

* Tile Shop Holdings - co to contribute about $5 million of settlement amount of $9.5 million

* Remainder of $9.5 million settlement amount will be paid by company's D&O primary insurance carrier Source text (bit.ly/2iSAnyq) Further company coverage:

