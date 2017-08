Jan 20 (Reuters) - Permian Basin Royalty Trust

* DECLARED A JANUARY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO HOLDERS OF ITS UNITS OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST OF $0.048012 PER UNIT

* JAN CASH DISTRIBUTION DECREASED FROM PREVIOUS MONTH DUE TO DECREASE IN NET PRODUCTION OF OIL, GAS FOR WADDELL RANCH PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: