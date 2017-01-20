BRIEF-Walgreens' plan to win antitrust nod for Rite Aid deal has not satisfied FTC - Bloomberg

Jan 20 (Reuters) -

* Walgreens Boots Alliance's plan to win U.S. antitrust clearance for acquisition of Rite Aid has not satisfied officials at FTC - Bloomberg, citing sources

* FTC lawyers are not convinced by Walgreens proposal to sell 865 drugstores to Fred's Inc to get approval to take over Rite Aid - Bloomberg, citing sources

* FTC is unlikely to complete review of the Walgreens-Rite Aid deal by the companies' Jan. 27 deadline to close the deal - Bloomberg, citing source