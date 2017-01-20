FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Walgreens' plan to win antitrust nod for Rite Aid deal has not satisfied FTC - Bloomberg
January 20, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Walgreens' plan to win antitrust nod for Rite Aid deal has not satisfied FTC - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) -

* Walgreens Boots Alliance's plan to win U.S. antitrust clearance for acquisition of Rite Aid has not satisfied officials at FTC - Bloomberg, citing sources

* FTC lawyers are not convinced by Walgreens proposal to sell 865 drugstores to Fred's Inc to get approval to take over Rite Aid - Bloomberg, citing sources

* FTC is unlikely to complete review of the Walgreens-Rite Aid deal by the companies' Jan. 27 deadline to close the deal - Bloomberg, citing source Further company coverage:

