7 months ago
BRIEF-Merck announces license agreement resolving Keytruda patent litigation
January 20, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Merck announces license agreement resolving Keytruda patent litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc -

* Merck announces settlement and license agreement resolving Keytruda (pembrolizumab) patent litigation

* Under settlement and license agreement, company will make a one-time payment of $625 million to Bristol-Myers Squibb

* Parties also agreed to dismiss all claims in relevant legal proceedings

* $625 million payment will be recorded in company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* The expense will be excluded from merck's non-gaap results

* Parties also agreed to dismiss all claims in relevant legal proceedings. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

