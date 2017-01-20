BRIEF-Resolute Energy to sell New Mexico oil and gas properties in Lea County for $15 mln

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp :

* Resolute Energy Corp - on Jan 17 unit entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell New Mexico oil and gas properties in Lea County for $15 million

* Resolute Energy Corp - under terms of PSA, buyer has deposited an amount equal to 10% of purchase price, or $1.5 million, with Resolute Southwest

* Resolute Energy Corp - New Mexico sale will be effective as of October 1, 2016

* Proceeds of sale will be used to reduce amounts outstanding under company's revolving credit facility