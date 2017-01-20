FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Resolute Energy to sell New Mexico oil and gas properties in Lea County for $15 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Resolute Energy to sell New Mexico oil and gas properties in Lea County for $15 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp :

* Resolute Energy Corp - on Jan 17 unit entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell New Mexico oil and gas properties in Lea County for $15 million

* Resolute Energy Corp - under terms of PSA, buyer has deposited an amount equal to 10% of purchase price, or $1.5 million, with Resolute Southwest

* Resolute Energy Corp - New Mexico sale will be effective as of October 1, 2016

* Proceeds of sale will be used to reduce amounts outstanding under company's revolving credit facility- SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kbreGy) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.