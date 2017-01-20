FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says Sarah Smith to become global head of compliance
January 20, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says Sarah Smith to become global head of compliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc

* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance

* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, 2017, Brian J. Lee, will become controller and chief accounting officer - SEC filing

* Goldman Sachs Group - Alan M. Cohen, currently executive vice president and global head of compliance of registrant, will step down from that position Source text - bit.ly/2k9C7EC Further company coverage:

