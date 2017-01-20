FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bioptix says to streamline workforce, review strategic alternatives
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bioptix says to streamline workforce, review strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bioptix Inc

* Bioptix announces streamlining of workforce

* Company is reviewing possible strategic alternatives for business

* Bioptix Inc - will terminate certain employees associated with september 2016 acquisition of its subsidiary, bioptix diagnostics

* Bioptix Inc - commenced terminations on January 16, 2017 and terminations are expected to be completed within 30 days

* Company may pay severance benefits in certain circumstances of up to one month base salary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

