BRIEF-Abano Healthcare updates on FY17 guidance

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd :
* ABA on track with positive acquisition rate and performance
* Year to date, Abano is tracking above financial forecasts for FY17 used in Grant Samuel valuation
* Is on track to acquire its 200th dental practice by end of January 2017
* Company is expecting to add an additional 31 dental practices in 2017 financial year
* To date, in this financial year, Abano has acquired 18 practices, expected to deliver approximately $24 million in additional gross annualised revenues
* Abano confirms it expects to deliver full year financial results in line with FY17 financial forecasts
* Each dental practice acquisition is earnings accretive
