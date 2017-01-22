FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Abano Healthcare updates on FY17 guidance
#Healthcare
January 22, 2017 / 7:50 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Abano Healthcare updates on FY17 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd :

* ABA on track with positive acquisition rate and performance

* Year to date, Abano is tracking above financial forecasts for FY17 used in Grant Samuel valuation

* Is on track to acquire its 200th dental practice by end of January 2017

* Company is expecting to add an additional 31 dental practices in 2017 financial year

* To date, in this financial year, Abano has acquired 18 practices, expected to deliver approximately $24 million in additional gross annualised revenues

* Abano confirms it expects to deliver full year financial results in line with FY17 financial forecasts

* Each dental practice acquisition is earnings accretive

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

