7 months ago
BRIEF-Future Fibre Technologies sees small improvement in net income for FY2017
January 22, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Future Fibre Technologies sees small improvement in net income for FY2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Future Fibre Technologies Ltd :

* Asx alert-fft fy2017 guidance and outlook-fft.ax

* Total expenses (including cost of goods & services)for first half of fy2017 are expected to be approximately $10.6mln

* Expects that there will be a small improvement in net income for fy2017 when compared with fy2016

* Fy2017 revenues of about $11 million are expected to be generated from customers which are at advanced stages of business development

* Total expenses for fy2017 are expected to be in the range of $24 million to $26 million

* Is currently forecasting revenues of between $18 million and $23 million for fy2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

