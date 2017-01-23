FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cambridge Industrial Trust announces proposed divestment 55 UBI Avenue 3
#Financials
January 23, 2017 / 1:40 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cambridge Industrial Trust announces proposed divestment 55 UBI Avenue 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Cambridge Industrial Trust :

* Cambridge Industrial Trust Management Limited proposes divestment of 55 ubi avenue 3

* Deal for consideration of S$22.138 million

* RBC investor services trust Singapore limited had on 20 January entered into an agreement

* Sale proceeds will be used for repayment of debt, acquisition opportunities, asset enhancement initiatives

* Agreement by way of an option to purchase for proposed sale of remaining leasehold interest in 55 UBI Avenue 3 Source text: [bit.ly/2jeE5Gf] Further company coverage:

