7 months ago
BRIEF-China Modern Dairy says unit to issue domestic short-term debentures in amount of RMB500 mln
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
January 22, 2017 / 10:49 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-China Modern Dairy says unit to issue domestic short-term debentures in amount of RMB500 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd

* Issue of domestic short-term debentures in prc by Modern Farming (Group) Co., Ltd., a non-wholly owned subsidiary of company

* Issuer has resolved to issue domestic short-term debentures in PRC with an aggregate principal amount of rmb500 million

* Net proceeds of tranche of domestic short-term debentures will be used for repayment of bank loans, supplement of working capital

* Issuer is Modern Farming (Group) Co. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

