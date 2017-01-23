BRIEF-Fu Shou Yuan International updates on litigation involving unit

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd

* inside Information - Further Update On Litigation Involving A Subsidiary Of The Company

* has been informed most recently that two law suits out of remaining proceedings were concluded by people's court

* Second-Instance judgments were awarded against wanshoushan lingyuan for approximately rmb 29 million

* Company is in process of taking all necessary steps in reversing judgments

* as at date total disputed amounts of remaining 8 proceedings are about rmb 19 million(including accrued interest of rmb 8 million)