BRIEF-Suncorp finalises execution on New Zealand Autosure disposal

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Suncorp Group Ltd

* Suncorp finalises execution on New Zealand Autosure disposal

* While majority of Canterbury earthquakes costs to be absorbed by co's reinsurance program, it expects to incur net cost of NZ$18 million in HY17

* Sale results in a release of capital of approximately a$30 million and a post-tax loss on disposal of a$25 million

* For six months to 31 December 2016, natural hazard claims costs in australia and New Zealand are estimated to be $350 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: