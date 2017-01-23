FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd announces retirement of Garry Jones
January 23, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd announces retirement of Garry Jones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd

* Garry Jones retires from all his positions held within HKEX group

* Garry Jones retires as chief executive of London Metal Exchange, and an executive director of LME and LME Clear Ltd

* Matthew James Chamberlain, chief operating officer of LME, is appointed interim chief executive of LME with immediate effect

* Matthew James Chamberlain is also appointed to all positions vacated by Jones until Jones' successor is appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

