BRIEF-Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd announces retirement of Garry Jones

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd

* Garry Jones retires from all his positions held within HKEX group

* Garry Jones retires as chief executive of London Metal Exchange, and an executive director of LME and LME Clear Ltd

* Matthew James Chamberlain, chief operating officer of LME, is appointed interim chief executive of LME with immediate effect

* Matthew James Chamberlain is also appointed to all positions vacated by Jones until Jones' successor is appointed