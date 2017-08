Jan 23 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Receives orders for a total amount of about 19 million Swiss francs ($19.02 million)

* Orders for its industry-leading MB PERC upgrade cell technology, SiNA cell coating systems and DW 288 diamond wire cutting equipment from three different Asian customers

* Delivery and commissioning of equipment is scheduled to start in Q2 of 2017