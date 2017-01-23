FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Interroll Holding 2016 net sales up 11.3 pct at CHF 401.5 mln
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 23, 2017 / 5:40 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Interroll Holding 2016 net sales up 11.3 pct at CHF 401.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding AG :

* 2016: order intake reached 405.2 million Swiss francs ($405.73 million) (+5.2 percent compared to previous year) and net sales 401.5 million francs (+11.3 percent)

* FY operating profit (EBITDA) is expected to be at least 10 percent higher and net profit at least 20 percent higher than in previous year

* Started 2017 financial year off well by posting a record order intake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9987 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.