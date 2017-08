BRIEF-Musee Grevin FY net income down 70.6 pct at 0.4 mln euros

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Musee Grevin SA :

* Fiscal Year net income 0.4 million euros ($427,400.00) versus 1.5 million euros a year ago, down 70.6 pct

* Fiscal Year operating income 0.4 million million euros versus 2.7 million euros a year ago

* Fiscal Year revenue 10.8 million euros versus 12.7 euros million year ago

* The company remains cautious, given the persistent security environment associated with the state of emergency in France Source text : bit.ly/2j2PF7f Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9359 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)