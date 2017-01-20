FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers squibb and Ono pharmaceutical enters license agreement with Merck
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers squibb and Ono pharmaceutical enters license agreement with Merck

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co -

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation

* Merck to pay Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono royalties on global sales of keytruda through 2026, and lump-sum payment of $625 million

* Agreement will result in dismissal with prejudice of all patent litigation between companies pertaining to keytruda

* Agreement ends all global patent-infringement litigation against Merck's sale of keytruda

* Merck is also obligated to pay ongoing royalties on global sales of keytruda of 6.5% from Jan 1, 2017 through Dec 31, 2023

* Companies have also granted certain rights to each other under their respective patent portfolios pertaining to PD-1

* Merck is also obligated to pay ongoing royalties on global sales of keytruda 2.5% from January 1, 2024 through Dec 31, 2026

* Royalties pertaining to PD-1 to be shared between Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono in a 75/25 percent allocation, respectively

* Royalties will be shared between Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono in a 75/25 percent allocation, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.