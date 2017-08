Jan 20 (Reuters) - Valhi Inc :

* Valhi Inc - effective January 20, Bobby D. O'Brien announced his retirement and resignation as chairman of board and chief executive officer

* Valhi Inc - board of directors elected Robert D. Graham as chairman

* Valhi Inc - board of directors elected Robert D. Graham as chairman

* Valhi Inc - board also elected Robert D. Graham as president and chief executive officer