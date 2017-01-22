FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Comvita Ltd

* Honey season and profit guidance to 30 june 2017

* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations

* "We are seeing strong sales in all our markets, including australian domestic market"

* "Now anticipate that our 2017 after-tax operating earnings will be in range of $5-7m"

* Forecasting a reported after-tax loss of $7-7.5 million for HY

* "Revenue from Australasian informal trade channel is expected to remain lower than historical levels in short to medium term"

* As result of sale of Medihoney Brand to Derma Sciences and other deals with Derma, fy npat earnings forecasted to be $20-22m

* All figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.