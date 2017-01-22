BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Comvita Ltd

* Honey season and profit guidance to 30 june 2017

* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations

* "We are seeing strong sales in all our markets, including australian domestic market"

* "Now anticipate that our 2017 after-tax operating earnings will be in range of $5-7m"

* Forecasting a reported after-tax loss of $7-7.5 million for HY

* "Revenue from Australasian informal trade channel is expected to remain lower than historical levels in short to medium term"

* As result of sale of Medihoney Brand to Derma Sciences and other deals with Derma, fy npat earnings forecasted to be $20-22m

