Jan 23 (Reuters) - Integrated Research Ltd :

* Integrated research has been informed that Avaya and its US domestic units commenced formal proceedings for restructure

* IR does not anticipate announcement by Avaya will have a material impact on NPAT range advised by IR

* Was informed Avaya has filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of U.S. bankruptcy code in united states bankruptcy court