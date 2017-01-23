BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in Australia

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Suven Life Sciences Ltd

* Suven Life Sciences Ltd says Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in Australia corresponding to new chemical entities

* Suven Life Sciences Ltd says Products may be out-licensed at various phases of clinical development like at phase-I or phase-ii

* Suven Life Sciences Ltd says patent for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases and the patent is valid through 2033