7 months ago
BRIEF-Talpa intends to make a public offer to acquire Telegraaf Media Groep
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
January 23, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Talpa intends to make a public offer to acquire Telegraaf Media Groep

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Talpa:

* Talpa intends to make a public offer to acquire TMG - Telegraaf Media Groep NV

* Talpa sent the boards of TMG a proposal for an intended public offer for all outstanding shares of TMG for an offer price of 5.90 euros ($6.34) per share (cum dividend) in cash

* Price represents 70 pct premium to TMG's December 13 closing price and a 12 pct premium to offer price of 5.25 euros/TMG share as announced by the consortium of Mediahuis N.V./VP Exploitatie N.V. on December 14 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9307 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

