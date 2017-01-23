FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Computacenter sees FY adj. pretax profit in line with expectations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 23, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Computacenter sees FY adj. pretax profit in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc

* Pre-Close trading statement

* Adjusted pre-tax results for year are anticipated to be in line with board's expectations.

* Group revenue for year increased 6 pct on a reported basis and remained flat in constant currency.

* Group services increased by 5 pct on a reported basis and reduced by 1 pct in constant currency

* Group supply chain revenue increased 7 pct on a reported basis but was flat in constant currency.

* UK revenue reduced by 1 pct for year, with services revenue declining by 8 pct and supply chain revenue increasing by 3 pct.

* In q4, services revenue reduction was marginally less than that for full year and supply chain was particularly strong.

* German revenue increased by 3 pct in for year, with services revenue increasing by 7 pct and supply chain revenue increasing by 1 pct, all in constant currency.

* In france our revenue reduced by 10 pct with a reduction of 3 pct in services and 11 pct in supply chain, all in constant currency.

* At end of 2016, group net funds were £144.5 million. An increase on last year of £23.8 million.

* We are encouraged by our performance in 2016 in Germany and pleased with progress we have made in France

* In UK, second half performance has been in line with our revised expectations, set at half year after a disappointing first half performance. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.