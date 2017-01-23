BRIEF-SVG Capital updates on tender offers

Jan 23 (Reuters) - SVG Capital Plc

* Series of tender offers to return up to £1,050 million to shareholders; total return to shareholders of approximately £1,118 1 million through tender offers and subsequent winding up

* First tender offer of £350 million priced at 715p per share closed on 16 December 2016

* Size of tender offer limited by distributable reserves position of company

* Final tender priced at 715p per share in March/April now expected to be up to £400 million

* General meeting to be held at 10.00 a.m. On 9 February 2017 to approve a reduction in capital to create sufficient distributable reserves for final tender

* Announces completion of sale of company's investment portfolio 2 to Harbourvest Structured Solutions III L.P..

* Proceeds of £4,260,980.21 were received by company on 19 January 2017 in respect of two remaining fund interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: