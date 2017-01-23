BRIEF-Essentra sees lower FY adjusted oper profit

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc :

* Post-Close trading update

* Trading in both component solutions and filtration products strategic business units ("sbus") has been broadly consistent with company's update of 21 November 2016.

* Performance of health & personal care packaging sbu has been more challenging than previously anticipated

* Essentra - as a result of continuing operational issues, there has been a further significant decline in both revenue and profitability during last two months of year

* Nor is there currently an expectation of a near-term improvement as company moves into 2017

* Expects adjusted operating profit to be at, or modestly below, bottom end of company's previously communicated guidance of £137 - 142m.

* Paul forman has recently commenced a strategic review of company, and an update will be provided at time of essentra's h1 2017 results

* Proceeds from disposal of porous technologies business will be used to repay existing debt facilities.