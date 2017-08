Jan 23 (Reuters) - Cuemath

Math learning startup Cuemath has raised $15 million in its Series B round of funding from CapitalG and Sequoia India. CapitalG (formerly known as Google Capital), the growth equity investment fund of Alphabet (Google's parent company), led this round of funding.