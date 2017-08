Jan 23 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail Sa :

* Launch of senior secured notes offering

* B&M launches 250 million stg senior secured notes offering

* Sterling-Denominated senior secured notes due 2022

* Existing facilities will be replaced by new senior credit facilities, will include 300 million stg term loan facility, 150 million stg revolving credit facility