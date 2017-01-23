FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-CHTC Fong's says unit,FNES, entered into Entrusted Loan Agreement
January 23, 2017 / 9:32 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-CHTC Fong's says unit,FNES, entered into Entrusted Loan Agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - CHTC Fong's Industries Co Ltd

* connected Transaction Entrusted Loan Agreement

* Entered into entrusted loan agreement with borrower and lending bank

* Entered into entrusted loan agreement with Hengtian Real Estate Company Limited and Bank Of China, Buji

* Pursuant to deal FNES, as entrusting party and lender, agreed to provide entrusted loan in principal amount of rmb80 million

* Borrower is Hengtian Real Estate Company and lending bank is Bank Of China Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

