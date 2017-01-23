BRIEF-Banyan Tree Holdings says entered into two binding term sheets with China Vanke Co

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Banyan Tree Holdings Limited :

* Pdf 1: Banyan Tree Holdings Limited (Partnership With China Vanke Co., Ltd.)

* Entered into two binding term sheets with china vanke co., ltd

* Under agreement, btc will be initially controlled 50:50 by bth and vanke

* Bth agrees to issue shares to Vanke in connection with collaboration by private placement of an aggregate principal amount of S$25 million

* Placement price is S$0.60 per share

* Vanke will nominate one director to board of directors of bth in connection with proposed transactions