7 months ago
BRIEF-Banyan Tree Holdings says entered into two binding term sheets with China Vanke Co
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
January 23, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Banyan Tree Holdings says entered into two binding term sheets with China Vanke Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Banyan Tree Holdings Limited :

* Pdf 1: Banyan Tree Holdings Limited (Partnership With China Vanke Co., Ltd.)

* Entered into two binding term sheets with china vanke co., ltd

* Under agreement, btc will be initially controlled 50:50 by bth and vanke

* Bth agrees to issue shares to Vanke in connection with collaboration by private placement of an aggregate principal amount of S$25 million

* Placement price is S$0.60 per share

* Vanke will nominate one director to board of directors of bth in connection with proposed transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

