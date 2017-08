Jan 23 (Reuters) - Greenyield Bhd -

* GIM Triple Seven Sdn entered into sale and purchase agreements with Serba Sentosa Sdn to acquire property for RGT 5.7 million in cash

* Proposed acquisition will not have any material effect on the EPS of co for financial year ending 31 July 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2jPriuq) Further company coverage: