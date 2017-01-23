BRIEF-Uni-Asia to restructure company; enters implementation deal with NewCo

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Uni-asia Holdings Ltd

* Intends to implement a proposed restructuring of company by way of a scheme of arrangement between co and scheme shareholders

* Entered into an implementation agreement with NewCo

* Under scheme, NewCo proposes to acquire all existing issued ordinary shares of par value of US$1.60 each of company

* Restructuring intended to enable establishment of structure where newly incorporated Singapore Investment Holding Company will own company

* Company will cease its function as listed vehicle within NewCo group