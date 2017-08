Jan 23 (Reuters) - Jm Financial Ltd

* Dec quarter consol net profit 1.19 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 5.93 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.17 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 4.26 billion rupees

* Says declared interim dividend 0.65 rupees per share