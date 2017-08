Jan 23 (Reuters) - Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB

* Says has signed a preclinical collaboration agreement with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Marni J. Falk, M.D., a US key opinion leader in the mitochondrial medicine field