FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances says unit entered agreement
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 23, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances says unit entered agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd

* Gome electrical appliances holding ltd - purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with vendors

* deal for consideration of rmb900 million

* purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire sale shares from vendors

* vendors are Beijing Eagle Investment, Duobian Jinbao Commercial, Tianjin Gome Internet Assets Exchange Centre, Beijing Dakang International Shoes City Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.