BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances says unit entered agreement

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd

* Gome electrical appliances holding ltd - purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with vendors

* deal for consideration of rmb900 million

* purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire sale shares from vendors

* vendors are Beijing Eagle Investment, Duobian Jinbao Commercial, Tianjin Gome Internet Assets Exchange Centre, Beijing Dakang International Shoes City