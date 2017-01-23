BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances says unit entered agreement

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd
* Gome electrical appliances holding ltd - purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with vendors
* deal for consideration of rmb900 million
* purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire sale shares from vendors
* vendors are Beijing Eagle Investment, Duobian Jinbao Commercial, Tianjin Gome Internet Assets Exchange Centre, Beijing Dakang International Shoes City Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: