Jan 23 (Reuters) - Minmetals Land Ltd

* JV co A and JV co B entered into new co-operation agreement with new co-organiser

* JV co A is Langfang Kuangshi Jiye Property Development Co; JV co B Langfang Wanheng Shengye Property Development

* Total consideration paid or payable by JV companies will be approximately rmb2.84 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: