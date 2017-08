Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mapletree Logistics Trust

* 3Q Net property income S$79.9 million versus S$74.1 million

* Q3 available distribution per unit 1.87 cents

* 3Q FY16/17 gross revenue grew 7 pct year-on-year to S$95.5 million

* "Leasing environment remains challenging with continued pressure on occupancy and rental rates"