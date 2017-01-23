FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hindustan Unilever Dec-qtr profit up about 7 pct
January 23, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hindustan Unilever Dec-qtr profit up about 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 10.38 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 83.18 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 9.72 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 83.85 billion rupees

* Says squeeze in liquidity resulted in reduced trade pipelines and lower consumer offtake

* Says impact of squeeze in liquidity varied across segments, channels and geographies

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2kj9usT Further company coverage:

