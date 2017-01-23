FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kamada announces positive scientific advice response from the European Medicines Agency
January 23, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Kamada announces positive scientific advice response from the European Medicines Agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kamada Ltd

* Kamada announces positive scientific advice response from the European Medicines Agency focused on Alpha-1 antitrypsin IV for treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease

* In process of reviewing guidance received and, following discussions with company's European Scientific Advisory Board

* Kamada Ltd- Intends to submit a clinical trial authorization (CTA) application to EMA in 2017 in order to conduct phase 2/3 study

* Kamada Ltd- Intends to conduct European Study in parallel with U.S. Study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

